10 Famous Paintings with Hidden Codes

1 Mona Lisa: A Real Hidden Code in Her Eyes

2 The Last Supper: A Mathematical & Astrological Puzzle, Plus a Secret Musical Score

3 The Creation of Adam: The Floating Brain Divinity

4 Sistine Chapel: Another Human Brain Seen From Below

5 The Madonna with Saint Giovannino: Sightings Of UFOs

6 Prophet Zechariah: Flipping Off The Religious Authority

7 David and Goliath: Mystical Kabbalah Signs

8 Netherlandish Proverbs: 112 Netherlandish Idioms in the Scene

9 The Supper at Emmaus: A Code Of Silence Recognition For Christians

10 Young Mozart's Portrait: Mason Signs