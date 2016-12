10 Truly Tasteless Christmas Ornaments

1 Make Your Christmas Tree Great Again

The official Christmas ornament (brass and finished in 24 karat gold for the low, low price of $99) of the newly elected U.S. president has unleashed a fury of sarcastic and hilarious reviews on Amazon:"Despite ordering a more reasonable ornament, this one arrived. It. Is. Yuge. It's absolutely yuge. It's the biggest ornament. Yuge. I hung it on my tree, but it is so yuge that it has totally unbalanced my whole tree. No matter where I hang it, the tree leans waaaaaay over to the far right.""When Amazon sends its ornaments, it isn't sending its best. It's sending ornaments that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with them. They're bringing hate. They're bringing misogyny. They're racists. And some, I assume, are good ornaments.""It keeps grabbing my cat."To see more reviews, check 'em out here You know you want one — a medically accurate, totally grossChristmas tree ornament. ( Source Offensively enthusiastic, the F-Yeah Lasercut Banner is made out of alder wood and gives off a faint campfire smell. From Etsy seller desTroy Take a deep breath—this Christmas ornament is thankfully made of felt. ( Source A creepy clown for your tree—but not just ANY creepy clown. Meet Pogo, otherwise known as serial killer John Wayne Gacy. ( Source Truth in Christmas advertising from KnotworkShop Never piss off a snowman. From SnarkFactory Gives new meaning to "balls" of holly. This crazy ornament exists for a serious reason—to put the spotlight on testicular cancer. Buy it here . 100% of proceeds go to the Testicular Cancer Awareness Group in the U.K.A little extra green for your Christmas tree. ( Source We want out tree to be covered with babies from David Lynch's. Handcrafted Spikes, courtesy of Instagrammer @chumpchange_variety