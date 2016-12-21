10 Truly Tasteless Christmas Ornaments

1Make Your Christmas Tree Great Again
"Despite ordering a more reasonable ornament, this one arrived. It. Is. Yuge. It's absolutely yuge. It's the biggest ornament. Yuge. I hung it on my tree, but it is so yuge that it has totally unbalanced my whole tree. No matter where I hang it, the tree leans waaaaaay over to the far right."
"When Amazon sends its ornaments, it isn't sending its best. It's sending ornaments that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with them. They're bringing hate. They're bringing misogyny. They're racists. And some, I assume, are good ornaments."
"It keeps grabbing my cat."
2A Creepy, Crawly Christmas Ornament
3An Enthusiastic "Yeah!" For Christmas
4This Ornament Is A Bloody Mess
5A Killer Clown Christmas Ornament
6Another Reason For The Season
7An Ornament With A "Frosty" Threat
8A "Nutty" Christmas Decoration
9Make It A 420 Christmas
10An Ornamental Baby From A Cult Classic
