10 Truly Tasteless Christmas Ornaments

Cool Objects
1
Make Your Christmas Tree Great Again

Make Your Christmas Tree Great Again
The official Christmas ornament (brass and finished in 24 karat gold for the low, low price of $99) of the newly elected U.S. president has unleashed a fury of sarcastic and hilarious reviews on Amazon:

"Despite ordering a more reasonable ornament, this one arrived. It. Is. Yuge. It's absolutely yuge. It's the biggest ornament. Yuge. I hung it on my tree, but it is so yuge that it has totally unbalanced my whole tree. No matter where I hang it, the tree leans waaaaaay over to the far right."

"When Amazon sends its ornaments, it isn't sending its best. It's sending ornaments that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with them. They're bringing hate. They're bringing misogyny. They're racists. And some, I assume, are good ornaments."

"It keeps grabbing my cat."

To see more reviews, check 'em out here.
(Source)


2
A Creepy, Crawly Christmas Ornament

A Creepy, Crawly Christmas Ornament
You know you want one — a medically accurate, totally gross Human Centipede Christmas tree ornament. (Source)


3
An Enthusiastic "Yeah!" For Christmas

An Enthusiastic "Yeah!" For Christmas
Offensively enthusiastic, the F-Yeah Lasercut Banner is made out of alder wood and gives off a faint campfire smell. From Etsy seller desTroy.

(Source)




4
This Ornament Is A Bloody Mess

This Ornament Is A Bloody Mess
Take a deep breath—this Christmas ornament is thankfully made of felt. (Source)


5
A Killer Clown Christmas Ornament

A Killer Clown Christmas Ornament
A creepy clown for your tree—but not just ANY creepy clown. Meet Pogo, otherwise known as serial killer John Wayne Gacy.  (Source)


6
Another Reason For The Season

Another Reason For The Season
Truth in Christmas advertising from KnotworkShop.




7
An Ornament With A "Frosty" Threat

An Ornament With A "Frosty" Threat
Never piss off a snowman. From SnarkFactory.


8
A "Nutty" Christmas Decoration

A "Nutty" Christmas Decoration
Gives new meaning to "balls" of holly. This crazy ornament exists for a serious reason—to put the spotlight on testicular cancer. Buy it here. 100% of proceeds go to the Testicular Cancer Awareness Group in the U.K.




9
Make It A 420 Christmas

Make It A 420 Christmas
A little extra green for your Christmas tree. (Source)


10
An Ornamental Baby From A Cult Classic

An Ornamental Baby From A Cult Classic
We want out tree to be covered with babies from David Lynch's Eraserhead. Handcrafted Spikes, courtesy of Instagrammer @chumpchange_variety.

