1 The couple who decided to get married with no clothes in front of 250 guests

2 The couple who got married on a Bung-jump platform – and obviously jumped after saying yes

3 The Chinese bride who wore a 200m-long dress to set a World record

4 The couple who got married at T.J. Maxx

5 The groom who decorated his wedding with 99,999 roses to surprise his bride

6 The woman who married her dead fiancé in the morgue

7 The couple who got married inside a shark tank

8 The Russian couple who decided to get married while bicycling

9 The bride who had 110 bridesmaids and set a World Record